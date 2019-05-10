Cedar Rapids adds bike share program to downtown neighborhoods

One-hundred and fifty electrical-assist bikes will soon roam the streets of Cedar Rapids in what's being called an exciting amenity to a growing bike culture.

"It provides an opportunity for people to leave their car and go get lunch in NewBo and Czech Village or Kingston or downtown and you can ride over get some movement and leave your car parked," said Bill Micheel,

Assistant Director of Community Development and Planning with the city of Cedar Rapids.

The city is putting ninety different docking stations downtown, in the Med Quarter, at Coe College, the Kingston and Czech Villages and in NewBo.

Besides recreational use, program leaders hope the bikes help those who commute to work downtown.

"It's another mobility option for what we call the last mile also if you're a transit user and you go to the ground transportation center, it may reduce the time from the GTC to your location in downtown or close by," said Micheel.

Using an app on their phone riders will scan and unlock the bike, the initial fee is $1. Every additional minute is just fifteen cents. That means a ride from the convention center downtown to the Czech Village would cost around $2.

Business leaders in the Czech Village said they hope the bike stations attract more business to area shops.

"I think it's an exciting program to come to Cedar Rapids. We're gonna have I think, four stations by the time they get everything installed down here. So certainly it'll be convenient for people to use the bikes down here in the village," Jennifer Stewart, President of the Czech Village Association.

The program comes at no cost to the city. A vendor, VeoRide, will operate the system, including tracking down lost or stolen bikes and fixing damaged ones.

"I certainly have heard from other cities that have similar programs that bikes get damaged sometimes they get left where they shouldn't be and so, you know, we hope that doesn't happen here in Cedar Rapids," said Stewart.

A soft launch is set for Monday at 5:30 pm at Greene Square. Fifty bikes and twenty stations will be available for riders. In mid June the city will make all stations open throughout Cedar Rapids.