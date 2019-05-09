Local wildlife experts react to mountain lion sighting

A mountain lion was seen wandering in the backyard of a Des Moines home.

Security footage shows the big cat walking around and then wandering off. Moments later, the homeowner opened the door to try and see the animal himself.

Wildlife experts in Johnson County say the sighting does come as a surprise, especially in a city.

However, they said the animals are known to travel hundreds of miles.

“A single male can have a home range of around a 300 mile distance that they can walk. And they can go hundreds of miles in search of places to live,” said Frances Owen, a Naturalist with Johnson County Conservation.

She said the cat was most-likely a young male looking for a new area to live.

Mountain lions are known to live on their own and do not like to interact with humans.

"They're solitary animals, so they don't live next to each other. They really like to have their own space,” said Owen.

The last confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Iowa was in October 2012, also in Polk County.

