Help businesses, residents impacted by Davenport flooding

On Tuesday, KCRG's sister station, KWQC-TV6, is partnering with the Red Cross, United Way of the Quad Cities, TAG and other area organizations to support local businesses and residents impacted by the Flood of '19.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., those wishing to make a monetary donation can drive up to the TV6 studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport or the TaxSlayer Center at 1201 River Drive in Moline. We are only able to accept cash, checks, or money orders on location. However, you can also donate online at this link.

All donations will be given to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The Foundation will distribute those funds to area organizations supporting flood relief efforts. These include the Red Cross Midwest Flood Relief Fund, which continues to support the hardest hit communities in both Iowa and Illinois.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is part of the Long Term Recovery Committee of the QC Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD), which works to coordinate and meet needs during disaster recovery. The fund will be granted to meet needs and priorities identified by that group, with oversight by the Community Foundation's board. A general description of the fund, which was created in 2016, can be found at this link. The organization's current page about the flood is located at this link.

TV6 News anchors and reporters will provide live coverage from both drop-off sites throughout the day on the air, kwqc.com, and on the TV6 app and Facebook page.

TV6 is grateful to the Red Cross, United Way of the Quad Cities, TAG, The Quad City Storm, TaxSlayer Center, Quad City Times and Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village for helping plan and execute this important event.

We're all in this together - so let's do our best work TOGETHER!