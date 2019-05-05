Cedar Rapids church makes sleeping mats for homeless

A mission project at one local Cedar Rapids church is helping the communities’ homeless sleep more comfortably.

Members of the First Church of the Nazarene take plastic bags and turn them into sleeping mats.

It takes around 700 bags to make just one mat.

The bags are flattened, cut into strips then crocheted together.

Members of the church said making the mats is a way they can socialize while doing something good.

“It’s kind of like a mission trip for us. We can hand them out to the homeless people and it’s a great way to keep the bags out of the landfill.”, said Nancy, a member of the church who helps make the mats.

The church said they will keep making the mats as long as plastic bags are made.

They added they are looking for more volunteers who know how to crochet.

