GRAPHIC: Premature newborn dropped on head in delivery room

Graphic video shows a baby in Arizona being dropped on its head on a delivery room table just seconds after she was born.

Derrick and Monique Rodgers want answers from Chandler Regional Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. An ultrasound revealed baby Morgan has a small hemorrhage of the brain.

Parents Derrick and Monique Rodgers shared the video Thursday.

They want an apology from the hospital and answers about if the fall will cause any long-term effects.

The incident occurred at Chandler Regional Medical Center where twin girls Morgan and Madison were born on Valentine's Day.

"I kind of promised myself that I would never watch that video again," Monique Rodgers said.

The video, shows 3-pound, 4-ounce Morgan falling from a hospital employee's hand, onto a table.

"I feel like she was treated as a sack of potatoes," she said.

Derrick Rodgers was recording.

"It made me so mad," Derrick Rodgers said. "Like I had to stop recording."

He later confronted the doctor.

"I told him, 'you dropped to my baby,'" Derrick Rodgers said. "He had like a nonchalant look on his face. Then I showed him the video and he had nothing to say after that."

An ultrasound, a week later revealed Morgan had "a grade 1 germinal matrix small bleed."

Basically, a small hemorrhage.

A former NICU nurse told said those are common in premature babies and won't lead to any long-term effects.

"She does this like tensing up and her body kind of shakes," Monique Rodgers said.

That shaking, though, has mom and dad questioning things.

"I would like to know if this was due to her having a low birth rate or if it was due to her being dropped on her head," she continued.

They're hopeful their daughter will grow up healthy and happy but want the hospital staff to be more careful and learn from this mistake.

The hospital said in a statement that they can't comment on specifics of the incident due to patient privacy laws.

The hospital said they're taking the situation seriously and are investigating what took place.

