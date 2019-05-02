Video shows teens recklessly driving in Cedar Rapids parking lots

A video on social media highlights problems with groups of teenagers in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels posted videos to Facebook showing drivers loitering in their parking lot, some revving engines and doing spinouts.

The Kernels don't own the lot but say they have had issues for months with similar groups.

Police said they responded on Wednesday night and warned drivers but did not witness anything criminal.

They are now reviewing the video and say anyone identified could face reckless driving charges.

One teenager who said he was in that group last night, but does not participate in reckless driving.

He said he did not see any of the dangerous activity, but argued the open lot is one of the only places he and his friends can show off their cars.

"I feel like people who are there just to hang out and be calm, just let them do what they’ve been doing for a long time. We’re not bothering anybody. But the people who are doing vandalism and stuff need to not there or taken care of," said Frankie Young, one student who spends time at the lot.

The Kernels declined to comment because police are still investigating.

They did note many comments point to this being an issue in several other areas of the city.

Businesses we spoke with today confirmed that but all declined to talk on camera about it.