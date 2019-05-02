Hawkeye Downs Speedway provides safe place for drag racing

Hawkeye Downs Speedway is starting a new event for drivers interested in drag racing.

‘Outlaw Street Drags’ is legal drag racing and a car show at the raceway.

They say anything with wheels is welcome to participate. Drivers have the chance to race down a 300-foot run.

Event leaders say this is a great alternative for anyone who doesn’t have a safe place to drag race.

"Oh definitely that, in an organized environment and we actually have a class just for high school students. That has taken off really well at the other venues so we're hoping for the same here."

The event originated in Wisconsin. That show now has nearly 400 drivers.

Outlaw Street Drags happens once a month all summer at Hawkeye Downs Speedway.

