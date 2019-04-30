Plastic bags and balloon found in stranded dolphin's stomach

On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists completed a necropsy of a female rough toothed dolphin, and they found two plastic bags and a piece of a balloon in its stomach.

The dolphin was stranded on Fort Myers Beach on April 23. Many factors such as underlying illness, disease and maternal separation, before a final cause of stranding and death for the dolphin can be determined.

Samples collected during the necropsy will be sent for analysis to help with this determination .

The FWC reminds everyone that marine mammals strand for a reason which is often because the animals are sick or injured.

No one should push the animal back in the water as it can delay the process of examination and treatment and often results in the animal re-stranding in worse condition.

Anyone who notices marine mammals stranded should call the FWC Wildlife Alert at 888-404-3922.

