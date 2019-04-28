US Army Corps of Engineers plants trees at Coralville Lake

Coralville Lake is now home to a few more trees this spring.

The US Army Corps of Engineers and volunteers who spent their morning planting trees in the area.

The Earth and Arbor Day celebration aims to beautify park areas around the dam.

Some of the trees replace ash trees that were removed last year.

A variety of species were planted including northern pecan, dwarf oak and a unique species that grows best in floodplains.

“A lot of people don’t even know about pawpaw, but they’re a native tree that produces the fruit that kind of tastes like a cross between a mango and a banana,” said Nicholas Thorson, Natural Resource Specialist for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The celebration wrapped up with a hike led by park rangers that explored spring plants and animals.