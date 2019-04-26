President Trump tasks federal government to speed up pipeline construction

President Trump wants to continue to invest in energy.

He is tasking the federal government with speeding up pipeline construction projects.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette sat down with Gray Washington Bureau correspondent Jillian Angeline to discuss the President's plan to get pipeline construction moving faster. (Source: Gray DC)

Americans are paying too much for energy, according to the Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

"The reason they do that is the infrastructure in the United States is very inefficient," said Brouillette.

Brouillette said the President's executive order issued earlier this month will streamline permitting processes to get pipeline construction projects up and running faster across the country.

"If we look at the Permian basin and we look at Texas and the amount of oil and gas that's being produced there, it is absolutely phenomenal. But we face infrastructure constraints today in Texas. We can't get it to places like Corpus Cristi, to Houston, to other ports," said Brouillette.

Having more oil and natural gas availability will ultimately create more jobs for Americans--and provide a cheaper utility bill for some families, according to the Department of Energy Deputy Secretary.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Brouillette said he believes the Executive Order promotes clean energy. But critics think the President's plan will do more harm than good. Matthew Gravatt with environmental advocacy group Sierra Club says your waterways may be at risk.

"Those implications would impact everything from the stream in your backyard to a river to your drinking water system," said Gravatt.

He said the President is giving a handout to the oil and gas companies and that would impact the Clean Water Act.

"Trump has consistently demonstrated that he's willing to put the interests of those companies, those polluters, first," said Gravatt.

The President's order will also give him power to approve energy projects at the U.S. borders.

