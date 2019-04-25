Eastern Iowa Airport reminds passengers what items aren’t allowed on flights

March was the busiest month in the Eastern Iowa Airport’s history, more 120,000 passengers flew with the airport. As they prepare for a busy summer, they are reminding travelers what isn’t allowed to bring on flights.

TSA officials said it’s important to first check which items are prohibited to bring with you when flying. As for items not allowed, the airport has laid out specific procedures to properly check them.

TSA agents already found two firearms at security checkpoints this year. They found three all of last year.

The airport says you are welcome to travel with things like firearms and ammunition, but they first must be handed over to the ticket counter during check-in. Weapons are also required to be unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container. Airport leaders said checking the TSA website before you fly can speed-up your travel experience.

“So it cuts down wait times, helps them get through security better, it’s easier for them to come through if they already know what the rules are and what can go,” said Ashley Johnson, a TSA Officer.

Construction is underway on the airport’s terminal. Airport officials said they are working to add a third security checkpoint by spring of 2020.