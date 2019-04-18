Connect CR raises millions of dollars to revitalize Cedar Lake

Cedar Lake and Downtown Cedar Rapids are one step closer to being home to a revitalization project.

It’s thanks to Connect CR. The organization announced it has raised four point $4.6 million dollars of its initial $7 million dollar fundraising goal.

Connect CR wants to add a 650-foot biking and pedestrian bridge over the Cedar River near NewBo and Czech Village areas. It would also add a boardwalk, fishing jetties, a boat launch and playground to Cedar Lake.

The project will also help complete the Cedar Valley Nature Trial. Making downtown Cedar Rapids part of a coast-to-coast trail system.

City Leaders say the project could have significant positive economic impacts and create jobs.

“This is one of the most exciting projects. When we look at quality of life for our community, something that will keep our citizens here, as well as attract new citizens. This is the kind of project that’s going to be a game changer,” said Jeff Pomeranz, Cedar Rapids City Manager.

The City has pledged $ 5 million dollars for the project. In total, it’s expected to coast nearly $ 20 million dollars. Many local corporate and private donors are already on board.

