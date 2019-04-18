Cedar Rapids high school students help package meals for the hungry

Local high school students helped package meals for the hungry across the county.

Metro North Rotary Club teamed up with Metro High School and Take Away Hunger Cedar Rapids to package around twenty-thousand meals.

Each meal feeds up to six people and contains rice and soy protein.

This is the third year the Rotary has packaged emergency relief meals with the school. The organization fund raises throughout the year to complete other community events.

“We have somebody we kind of take under our wing. For us, it’s Metro High School. So we help out here, volunteering in the classroom or maybe fixing up a room maintenance project, stuff like that, “ said Nate Vriezelaar of Metro North Rotary.

Some meals are expected to be shipped to eastern Nebraska to help flood victims.

