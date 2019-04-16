14 Year Old Rylie Mullin of Cedar Rapids will race at Hawkeye Downs this season

14 year old Rylie Mullin of Cedar Rapids can't get her drivers license for two more years but she is old enough to drive a race car. Mullin who attends Prairie Point middle school will be the youngest female driver in the history of Hawkeye Downs. Rylie will race in the Hornets division this year. Mullin says she loves the adrenaline rush she gets from racing and her goal is to win the rookie of the year award in the Hornets division.

