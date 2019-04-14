Eastern Iowa kids try hockey for the first time at free clinic

Young skaters hit the ice for the first time at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

'Try Hockey for Free' is part of an effort by the Rough Riders Hockey Club to grow the game of hockey.

Kids age’s four to eleven took part, all they needed was their bike helmet to participate.

Current Junior Rough Riders were in charge of coaching the new kids.

Directors of today’s event say they hope coaching opportunities like this will build leadership skills.

“I think interest in Hockey is growing, it’s actually one of the largest growing sports in American right now, behind lacrosse. So we are just doing our part in Cedar Rapids to increase involvement,” said Dustin Timm, Director of Youth Hockey for the Rough Riders Hockey Club.

'Try Hockey for Free' was one of four hockey clinics this weekend. They saw 450 people participate.