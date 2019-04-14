Kennedy High School students bring awareness to human trafficking

Students at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School are coming together to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Teens Against Human Trafficking started the ‘Red Sand Project.’ Kicking off a week of awareness.

They placed red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk surrounding the school. It symbolizes the victims they say fall through the cracks every year.

Students hope this week of awareness engages their peers to stand up for victims who don’t have a voice of their own.

“Only two percent of victims actually escape human trafficking, which is why this is important because it shines a light on the problem of human trafficking occurring even in our own communities,” said Rahmael Sheikh, a sophomore at Kennedy High School.

On Tuesday a survivor of human trafficking is also set to speak at the school.