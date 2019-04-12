Winter weather causes rural road damage in Linn County

Linn County roads are in rough shape after a long winter.

The County says a combination of a wet fall, extreme cold and lots of snow have made many county roads soft.

Since March, the county has purchased more than twenty-six thousand tons of rock.

Minor patches and road work is already underway. More severe damage may have to wait until this summer, when roadways are drier to avoid causing more damage.

"There are areas where we just can’t get to because the equipment it takes to get to those areas, we’re going to do way more damage than good,” said Brad Ketels, Linn County Engineer.

The County encourages those with large trucks or farm equipment to avoid soft roadways if possible.