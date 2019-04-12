Cedar Rapids swears in new fire chief

Gregory Smith was sworn in as Cedar Rapids Fire Chief this afternoon. Smith has more than twenty-four years of experience within the department.

He started as a firefighter in 1994 and has served all ranks within the department.

Smith was one of four final candidates for the position and one of two from within the Cedar Rapids fire department.

He says he’s excited to take his years of experience and serve the community.

“I just felt that I could bring some thought, some foresight, some strategic direction to the department, and of course with the help of all the men and women in the department to drive that forward,” said Smith.

Smith is the fourteenth fire chief to sever Cedar Rapids.

