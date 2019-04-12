Kohl's starts offering 15% Military Monday discounts

Members of the armed services will now get 15% discounts every Monday at Kohl's stores.

The retail giant says it rolled out the new Military Mondays in-store discounts "to thank active and former military personnel, veterans and their families for their selflessness and service to our nation."

"We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much," said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl's vice president, district manager.

Customers with a valid military ID, military dependent ID, or veteran ID are eligible to claim the discount at the point of purchase. Some brands and items aren't eligible, the store said. Full details are available here.

Kohl's also noted its employees have volunteered at more than 250 events, helping 230 organizations that support military causes, through its volunteer program.

