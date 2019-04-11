Anamosa students package 50,000 meals

Students at Anamosa High School came together to help combat hunger in Iowa.

The school’s FFA chapter teamed up with Meals from the Heartland to package more than fifty-thousand meals for their community.

Multiple assembly lines were set-up in the gym to quickly package the meals. Students volunteered their time in shifts and even local fourth graders came in to help.

It’s estimated that one in 6 children in Iowa don’t have enough to eat each day. One instructor says it brings her pride to see students serving others in need.

“This is all initiated by the students, this is a student-run organization. So it all comes down to their heart and soul. They just saw a need and wanted to do something about it, they recognized that and they went after it," said Chelsea Arensdorf, Agricultural Education Instructor at Anamosa High School.

Meals will first be donated to Anamosa community food banks and then distributed to Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and across the Midwest.

