Blake Shelton is sad to report death of singer Earl Thomas Conley

Blake Shelton posted on Facebook and Twitter mourning the death of fellow country singer Earl Thomas Conley.

"My heart is absolutely destroyed today... I'm sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning," Shelton wrote. "Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest."

Conley was 77 years old. He charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 1980's and early 1990's.

A post on Conley's Facebook page mentions that he was in poor health for several years.

