50 Years Later: Apollo 11's connection to eastern Iowa

“That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind."

Saturday marks 50 years since the world heard those words come from the mouth of Astronaut Neil Armstrong as he took mankind's first steps on the moon.

Millions of people were able to hear and see the moment thanks to one eastern Iowa company.

Armstrong used a Collins Radio--from what is now Collins Aerospace--to broadcast the event. According to the Collins Aerospace website, Collins Radio provided all communications between astronauts and the Houston Command Center.

Click here to read more about Collins' role in providing communication technology for the mission.

At first, NASA had no plans to televise the moon landing. Engineers suggested it but NASA's initial response was no.

"They said, no. We've got enough problems to solve," Rod Blocksome, a retired Collins engineer told TV9's Bruce Aune."There's no requirement for television, don't mess with it."

Blocksome said Collins eventually convinced NASA that there was enough bandwidth to broadcast the event.

"I think NASA was really excited when that was possible, they recognized what it was," he said. "They latched onto it in a hurry and what a difference that made."

A difference that helped the whole world hear and see that "one small step."

The Marion-Cedar Rapids Rotary Club is remembering the moon launch as well as Collins' role by building an interactive art piece at Lowe Park.

The three-part project is a tribute to Project Echo when NASA launched a large balloon into orbit so scientists could use it for communication experiments. Collins Radio built the space tracking station on what is now Echo Hill Road because of the higher elevation, which helped to prevent electrical interference.

Lowe Park is hoping that putting the art pieces by the new inclusive playground will help encourage kids to learn the story of Echo Hill station.

The project is set to be completed by June 2020.