5-year-old boy killed in accident involving float at SC Christmas parade

The accident involved a parade float and 5-year-old Ameer Frazier, who was being dropped off in the Red Ceder Elementary School parking lot, according to Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babiewicz.

Frazier was taken to the hospital after the parade, where he died. Police are speaking with witnesses to find out how the crash happened. At this point, no charges are expected to be filed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ameer and to those who witnessed the accident. This is an accident that can only be described as tragic and unimaginable,” Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond said.

The Beaufort County School District will also have additional counselors at a number of Bluffton schools to assist students and staff.

