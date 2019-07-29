5 dead, 2 injured in residential shootings in Wisconsin

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured.

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured. (Courtesy: WEAU-TV)

Chippewa County sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man and woman dead. Two other adults were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk says deputies went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify the family of one of the people found dead in Lake Hallie. There they found three additional people dead of gunshot wounds, including a man, a woman and a boy.

Authorities say the person suspected in both shootings is among the dead.