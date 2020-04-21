482 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and four more deaths reported Tuesday

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced 482 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and an additional four deaths on Tuesday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

The 482 new cases is the largest single-day total of new cases. The previous record was 389, set on April 19.

The updated numbers brings the total of confirmed cases to 3,641 and 83 deaths in Iowa. The new deaths occurred in long term care facilities in Linn and Polk County.

Gov. Reynolds said, during a press conference, that 33 percent of the total cases in Iowa have come from plants and 10 percent have come from long term care facilities. 51 percent of the deaths in the state have occurred at long term care facilities.

Cherokee and Humbolt had their first cases.

In total 27,615 people have been tested and 1,293 have recovered for a recovery rate of 35 percent.

For more information visit the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.