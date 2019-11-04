48-year-old man killed in Crawford County crash

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said a Gays Mills man died in a crash early Sunday morning in the township of Clayton.

Around 3:40 a.m., deputies got a call about a single-vehicle crash on STH 171 near Old 61 Road. The caller said the driver had been thrown from the car.

The sheriff's office said Steve Collins, 48, was heading eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler when he went off the right side of the road. His Jeep reentered the roadway after hitting a fire number, then went down an embankment.

The vehicle went back into the eastbound lane before sliding across the highway and rolling.

Authorities said Collins was thrown from the vehicle. First responders took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office did not say what factors may have contributed to the crash.