467 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in Iowa reported on Wednesday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 467 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths in Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

The deaths occurred in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Pottawattamie and Washington Counties.

The new cases bring the total to 6,843 in the state and 148 total deaths. In total 41,337 people have been tested and 2,428 of the confirmed cases have recovered.

There are 323 patients hospitalized with the disease. 42 of them were admitted in the last 24 hours. 100 of them are in the ICU, and 74 are on ventilators.

Gov. Reynolds announced a new TestIowa site is opening Wednesday in Waterloo.