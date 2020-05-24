446 additional cases of COVID-19, five more deaths reported as data website returns

Maintenance to the state of Iowa's website for reporting data about the novel coronavirus has ended, and the total number of cases since the pandemic began pushed over 17,000.

The Iowa Department of Health said that 446 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hour reporting period, making for a total of 17,213 so far as of 10:28 a.m. on Sunday. Another 94 persons were considered recovered from the disease, bringing that total to 9,285.

Five more deaths were confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 449. One death was identified in Mahaska County, one in Muscatine County, one in Polk County, one in Wapello County, and one in Woodbury County.

363 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or a net increase of five since Saturday. 114 people are in intensive care units, and 61 are on ventilators.

4,201 tests were processed by state or private labs in the last 24 hours.