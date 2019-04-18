4/20 weekend keeps Iowa troopers on high alert

Law enforcement across the state is expanding efforts to combat drugged driving.

The Iowa State Patrol will spend this Saturday, 4/20, looking for drivers under the influence of drugs. 4/20 is a reference to smoking marijuana.

Officials at the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau say this is a combined effort among six midwestern states.

Troopers can't use a breathalyzer if they suspect someone to be driving under the influence of drugs, KCCI reports. Instead, they use a DRE or drug recognition experts which determine if a driver is impaired.

Iowa State Patrol said 45 percent of deadly crashes in Iowa last year were connected to drunk or drugged driving.