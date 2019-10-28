42 pounds of unused medications collected during take-back event in Linn County

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said it collected 42 pounds of unused medications during a drug take-back event on Saturday at three sites.

Over the last six months, the sheriff's office said it has collected a total of 698 pounds of medications.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said it had three collection locations set up.

The event was part of a national effort known as National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day by the DEA on Saturday. This year's collection also included e-cigarettes and cartridges.

Citizens turned in 27.2 pounds worth of unused or unwanted medications at the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The sheriff's office said anyone who missed the event can still turn in unwanted drugs at the drug drop box in its west parking lot at any time.