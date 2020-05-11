414 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa reported Monday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Monday 414 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths in Iowa.

That brings the new totals to 12,373 confirmed cases and 271 deaths in the state.

The IDPH also reported two more outbreaks at long term care facilities in Dallas County. That brings the total number of outbreaks at long term care facilities to 32.

According to the IDPH 77.792 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 5,249 have recovered.

There are 394 patients hospitalized, with 25 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 152 patients in that ICU and 107 patients on ventilators.