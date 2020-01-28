40-bed rehabilitation hospital to open in Coralville in 2020

A new hospital will open in Coralville later this year.

On Tuesday, University of Iowa Health System announced it's teaming up with Encompass Health to open the University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital, which will be at the intersection of Oakdale Boulevard and Coral Court.

The 40-bed facility will focus on patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions.

It'll also offer physical, occupational, and speech therapies, as well as 24-hour nursing care.

It's set to open sometime between April to June.