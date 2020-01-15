4 people shot, 2 dead, in Des Moines neighborhood

Two people were killed and a total of four shot in a northside neighborhood of Des Moines, according to officials.

Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2702 51st Street. The shooting took place in an attached garage at a home, according to police.

The apparent suspect in the shooting, according to KCCI, was hurt and found six blocks away from the scene at a church. They were taken into custody and then a local hospital.

Methodist Hospital is on lockdown due to family and friends of those involved rushing to the facility. Des Moines Police were sent to keep extraneous people out of the emergency room, according to KCCI.