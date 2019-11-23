4 hurt in explosion at Dippin’ Dots in McCracken County, Ky.

Four people were hurt in an explosion Friday night at the Dippin’s Dots factory in McCracken County Ky, located at 5101 Charter Oak Drive, across from the emergency operation center.

According to Jerome Mansfield, EMA director of McCracken County, four people inside the facility were injured, and all of them have been transported to a hospital. The medical status of the four people involved is not known at this time.

“We have very few employees that work the night shift, all employees have been accounted for. Four were taken to hospital with reported injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries,” said Steve Heisner, Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Dippin’ Dots LLC.

There was a nitrogen leak. At this time, it is unclear whether it contributed to the explosion, or if it occurred after the explosion.

The Paducah Fire Department has been working with Atmos Energy, Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, and Paducah Water.

Pam Spencer, Paducah spokesperson, noted that the focus is currently shifting to the investigation phase, with the fire crews beginning to leave the site.

“We will soon be able to get inside safely, and make an assessment of what has occurred. The building is all intact. There was an isolated explosion, for lack of a better term,” said Heisner. “We do not yet know what the cause of that explosion was.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group via KFVS. All rights reserved.