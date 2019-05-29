4-Year-Old Iowa child shot playing with gun in car

A 4-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after picking up a gun inside a vehicle, according to police.

Des Moines police were dispatched to the 5700 block of SE 34th Street on reports of a shooting.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed that the child found a handgun and played with it while unattended inside the vehicle.

Parizek said the gun fired, hitting the child in the shoulder.

Police said the child is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The gun belonged to the child’s parents, according to police