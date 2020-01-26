4 Missouri River states, including Iowa, unite to try to limit flooding

Four states along the Missouri River are joining forces to look for ways to avoid the kind of flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage last year.

Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River.

State officials hope to present a united front to federal officials to gain more influence over how the river is managed after devastating floods in 2011 and 2019.