3rd Avenue planned to fully reopen on Tuesday in downtown Cedar Rapids

A long stretch of a Cedar Rapids street will soon be fully reopened to traffic, including new traffic flow configurations and other updates, according to city officials.

3rd Avenue SE, between 8th Street SE and 19th Street SE, is scheduled to be open to two-way traffic along its route on Tuesday, October 22. This comes after months of construction work.

Construction crews have been working to change the street from one-way to two-way traffic, upgrade intersections, modify traffic signals to accommodate two-way traffic, and insert a pedestrian crosswalk signal at the intersection with Park Court SE. Road resurfacing has also been completed in that stretch.

Work continues on 3rd Avenue SE between 1st Street SE and 3rd Street SE, as well as 5th Street SE and 8th Street SE. City officials hope to have those segments fully completed in the coming weeks.