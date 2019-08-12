3rd Avenue bridge in Cedar Rapids reopens following construction

The 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Cedar Rapids is back open traffic in both directions.

Officials said parking spaces are open but they may be limited at times.

Over the next few weeks, planters will be installed in addition to trees, grass and benches.

Parking spots are now parallel instead of angled and have a buffer zone for bike lanes.

The project which started last year includes resurfacing the bridge as well as replacing its bridge joints. The project also included sidewalk and ADA improvements.