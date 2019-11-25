Third Avenue two-way traffic conversion complete in downtown Cedar Rapids

The last part of Third Avenue in Cedar Rapids that was under construction is now open to two-way traffic.

The intersection between Third Avenue SE and First Street SE in downtown Cedar Rapids. A two-way traffic conversion project on Third Avenue recently completed. Photo: Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (KCRG)

Third Avenue SE between First and Third Streets opened fully for the first time on Friday.

There will be sporadic lane closures on Monday, November 25, and Tuesday, November 26, as workers are finish painting crosswalks and road markings.

This completes the conversion of multiple downtown avenues from one-way to two-way traffic. The city started doing this in 2015 to try and make downtown easier to navigate, enhance the ability for pedestrians and cyclists to get around, and support the business district’s ongoing economic development.

Two-way streets have also been shown to reduce travel speeds and create an environment that is pedestrian-friendly.