397 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa reported Friday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Friday 397 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa.

That brings the totals to 11,457 positive cases and 243 total deaths in the state.

So far in total 70,261 have been tested, 4,685 recovered.

There are currently 417 hospitalized patients, compared to 413 yesterday, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 151 patients are in the ICU.

IDPH is also reporting that 326,521 people have completed the TestIowa assessment.

On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds unveiled an update to the state's website intended to make more of the data easier to access. You can view it here.

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Iowa Friday to meet with religious leaders to discuss how they are using Federal and State guidelines to open their houses of worship in a safe and responsible manner.