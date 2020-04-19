389 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Sunday, along with one fatality

A large increase in the number of confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus was reported by state officials on Sunday.

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

389 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday, April 19, 2020, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic in Iowa so far. The state's total number of cases since the spread of the virus began stands at 2,902.

A death was reported of an older adult, aged 61 to 80, from the disease in Muscatine County. The state's total number of fatalities form COVID-19 is at 75.

198 people are currently hospitalized in the state with the disease.

261 of the total positive tests reported on Sunday were related to enhanced testing of workers at meat processing plants in the state. 84 positive cases were from Tyson Foods employees, and 177 from National Beef employees. National Beef operates a plant in Tama.

State officials did not specify which Tyson Foods locations for those respective companies were the source of the new cases.

A website with additional data, including county-by-county totals, is available from the Iowa Department of Public health.

1,214 negative tests were reported on Sunday. A total of 1,171 Iowans are considered recovered from COVID-19.