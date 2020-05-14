386 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa reported Thursday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Thursday 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths in Iowa.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 13,675 and a total of 318 deaths.

The IDPH also reported 2 new outbreaks at long term care facilities. They occurred at Altoona Nursing Rehab Center (8 cases) in Polk County, and Holy Spirit Retirement (11 cases) in Woodbury County. There are now 35 long term care facilities in the state with COVID-19 outbreaks.

89,294 Iowans have been tested and 6,231 have recovered from the virus.

There are 405 patients hospitalized, with 42 of them admitted in the last 24 hours. 131 patients are in the ICU and 93 are on ventilators.

Yesterday Gov. Reynolds announced more easing of restrictions in Iowa. Effective May 15 all restrictions currently lifted in the 77 counties will be extended statewide.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

For more information about how to get tested for COVID-19 go to TestIowa.com.