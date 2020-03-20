380Express to eliminate fees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 380Express announced Friday that they will be temporarily eliminating fees due to the spread of COVID-19.
The elimination of fees with start Monday, March 23.
To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, they will also be offering additional buses during peak times to account for social distancing.
Officials also stated, "The 380Express strongly encourages limiting travel to essential trips to avoid exposing our primary ridership of medical service providers to unnecessary contagions."