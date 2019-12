Iowa State Patrol said a man from Hiawatha died in a crash Friday morning in Buchanan County.

It happened just before 7:05 a.m. in the area of Troy Mills Boulevard and 290th Street.

Troopers said Cory Kruse was heading north on Troy Mills Boulevard when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a semi.

State patrol said Kruse, 38, died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.