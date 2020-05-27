37th annual Maple Syrup Festival canceled

Indian Creek Nature Center's 37th annual Maple Syrup Festival has been canceled.

The festival had initially been postponed to June 27-28.

In a Facebook post Indian Creek Nature Center said despite the festival being its largest fundraiser, organizers felt it was best for the health and safety of the entire community, as well as staff and volunteers, to wait until next year.

The center said ticket holders have been contacted with options to transfer, donate or refund their ticket. The center also said it is planning to sell its maple syrup and honey online soon, with shipping available anywhere in the country.

A Virtual Maple Syrup Festival is planned for June 27-28 that will involve sharing of pictures of at-home pancake breakfasts and tagging Indian Creek Nature Center on social media.