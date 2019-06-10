370 cats found dead, alive in Iowa home; more spotted on cameras

Officials with Animal Rescue League of Iowa said more cats have been spotted on trail cameras set up in a home in Madrid where hundreds of living and dead cats were found a week ago Monday.

The latest report is 176 living cats (79 on the first day and 97 since) and 194 deceased cats, totaling 370 cats from this property, according to the Animal Rescue League.

The original warrant to search the home expired Sunday. ARL is working with Polk County to extend the warrant so the additional cats can be rescued.

Over the weekend, ARL crews placed trail cams inside the house and outbuildings so they could humanely trap the remaining cats.

“We knew on Day 1 with the amount of debris and with HUNDREDS of cats on the property that this was going to have to be a multi-day rescue,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the ARL. “We continue to catch about a dozen more cats each day, but with so many new people on the property and countless hiding spots, the rescue continues for those who have been hiding.”