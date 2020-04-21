34 workers at pork plant in marshalltown test positive for COVID-19

The mayor of Marshalltown confirmed 34 workers at the JBS pork plant tested positive for COVID-19.

JBS employs about 2,400 workers in Marshalltown. The company previously confirmed employees in some of its plants tested positive for the virus, according to KCCI. But it would not confirm the number of infections or which plants had positive cases, citing privacy reasons.

Mayor Joel Greer says raw numbers don't identify anyone, and he believes people living in Marshalltown have a right to know about the cases.

JBS set up a health screening center for its employees. The union president in Marshalltown says the company made changes inside the plant. This includes physical distancing, increasing sanitation efforts and requiring people who are sick to stay home.

