323 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, along with five more fatalities

State public health officials reported over 300 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning, along with several more people who died from the disease.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that an additional 323 people had confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hour reporting period, bringing the state's total to 14,651 since the pandemic began.

Another five individuals have died from the illness, bringing the state's total to 351. It was the first day since Monday, May 11 with newly-reported fatalities in the single digits. One death was reported in Black Hawk County, one in Dallas Couty, one in Muscatine County, one in Polk County, and one in Tama County.

3,941 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 100,241. The rate of positive tests for this reporting period was 8.2%.

376 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 11 since Saturday. 124 of those patients were in intensive care units, a decrease of four. 85 patients are on ventilators, an increase of two.

7,154 people are considered recovered from COVID-19 by state officials.

For more information about the numbers, including a breakdown by county, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.