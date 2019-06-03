31,000 pounds of Perdue ready-to-eat chicken products recalled

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's food and safety inspection service said "bone material" may have contaminated the food.

The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21st and were shipped to stores across the U.S.

The USDA urges consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products and then throw them away or return them to the store.

