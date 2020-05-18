304 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths, 47 admitted to hospitals as of Monday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Monday an additional 304 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths in Iowa.

That brings the totals in the state to 14,955 cases and 355 deaths.

There are 382 patients hospitalized, with 47 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 121 patients in the ICU and 85 on ventilators.

In total 102,891 Iowans have been tested and 7,324 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 416,475 Iowans have completed the assessment on TestIowa.com.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

